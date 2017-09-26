State Police release opiod overdose statistics

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 600 people have died so far this year in Massachusetts from opioid-related overdoses.

State Police released new statistics Tuesday that showed 634 deaths involving opioid overdoses. These numbers shows their effort to combat the opioid epidemic.

The number does not include deaths in the state’s four biggest cities: Boston, Worcester, Springfield and Pittsfield.

State Police said we’re on pace with last year when 877 people died from opioid overdoses. The Drug Enforcement Agency also issued a warning about the growing use on fentanyl.

Mike Ferguson of the DEA, told 22News, “If anything can be likened to a weapon of mass destruction and what it does to a community, its fentanyl. Fifty times more potent than heroin, a 100 times more potent than morphine.”

The DEA said they’ve also seen a growing prevalence of carfentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is 100 times more powerful than fentanyl, in Massachusetts.

There have been 12 cases so far this year, all in the eastern part of the state.