Springfield’s 13th homicide victim announced after FBI numbers show crime decreasing

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Another homicide took place in Springfield Tuesday afternoon one day after the FBI released figures that showed crime is decreasing in the city.

Tuesday’s Baldwin Street shooting is Springfield’s 13th homicide so far this year. There were 12 homicides in all of 2016.

This comes as new FBI statistics said crime is declining in Springfield.

The FBI’s uniform crime report was released Monday, detailing crime rates across the country. Springfield had more than 1500 violent crimes in 2016, which is fewer than the previous year.

According to the FBI statistics, violent crime was on the rise across the country from 2015 to 2016, but in Springfield, violent crime decreased by more than 4 percent.

Since 2014, the report found crime overall dropped by 32 percent in Springfield, despite 3,000 thefts and more than 5,000 property crimes in 2016.

Police Commissioner John Barbieri said while the numbers show improvement, the department is not be satisfied with the current crime rate.

“Always, always,” Vorasack Phommasith of Springfield told 22News. “There’s always a war on violence and all that stuff out there, and it’s never gonna stop. They just gotta try to bring it down, that’s all. Try and control it.”

Despite the statistical decline in crime, one resident is not convinced.

“You can’t be everywhere at once,” said Harold Smith of Springfield. “I don’t think it’s gone down, I just think you just can’t be everywhere at once. It’s still here, I mean I see crime every day. I don’t listen to the statistics, cause that’s what they are, they’re statistics. All their statistics, their paperwork, still ain’t gonna change what I see.”

The Springfield Police Department credits the expansion of its C-3 policing model with a reduction in crime in 2015.