Preliminary elections Tuesday in Holyoke, Westfield

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s voting day in two western Massachusetts cities! Voters in Holyoke and Westfield will be narrowing the field of candidates ahead of the November 7 municipal elections.

The only city-wide contest is in Holyoke, where voters will be reducing the four-candidate field for mayor. Incumbent Mayor Alex Morse is being challenged this year Paul Bowes, Jason Ferreira, and Michael Thomas Siciliano. Only the top two candidates will move on to the general election.

Also in Holyoke, voters in the city’s Ward 3 will be narrowing a three-candidate field down to two. Incumbent Councilor David Bartley is being challenged by Darlene Elias and Anne Thalheimer.

The only race on the ballot Tuesday in Westfield is in Ward 4, where incumbent Mary O’Connell is not seeking re-election. Running to replace her are Michael Burns, Bernard Fitzgerald-Rosenblum, and Dawn Thomas. The top two vote-getters will move on to November.

The polls in both Holyoke and Westfield opened at 7:00 A.M. The polls in Westfield close at 7:00 Tuesday night, and at 8:00 P.M. in Holyoke.

22News will have the results from Tuesday’s preliminary election here on WWLP.com and on 22News tonight at 10:00 and 11:00.