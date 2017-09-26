Murder arrest after victim shot and killed on Baldwin Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 23-year-old man was shot and killed in East Springfield Tuesday afternoon.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, “The victim had already been driven in a private vehicle to Baystate Medical Center were he later was pronounced deceased.

Springfield police arrested 42-year-old Francisco Guadalupe of Springfield. Guadalupe has been charged with murder and illegal firearms violations.

Walsh went on to say that the victim and the accused shooter were acquainted with each other, and that this was not a random shooting.

The Hampden County District Attorney’s Office is now handling the case.