Morse, Ferreira moving on to general election in Holyoke

Bartley and Elias advance in Holyoke Ward 3, Burns and Thomas in Westfield's Ward 4

By Published: Updated:
Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse is seen at left, with challenger Jay Ferreira at right.

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse was the top vote-getter in Tuesday’s preliminary election, outpolling former city councilor Jason Ferreira, and challengers Michael Thomas Siciliano and Paul Bowes.

Preliminary Election Results, Holyoke and Westfield

With all 14 precincts reporting, Morse received 1,994 votes, or 58%, to Ferreira’s 996 votes, or 29%. Both men will advance to the general election on November 7.

Siciliano finished in third place, with 338 votes, or 10%, and Bowes came in fourth with 120 votes, or 3%.

Morse came out on top in 13 of the city’s 14 precincts, with Ferreira edging out the mayor in Ward 3 Precinct B.

Voters in Holyoke’s Ward 3 narrowed the number of candidates for the November election. Incumbent Councilor David Bartley finished first, with 54% of the vote. Darlene Elias edged out Anne Thalheimer for the second spot on the general election ballot, with 24% of the vote to Thalheimer’s 22%.

In Westfield, voters narrowed-down the three candidate field to replace retiring Councilor Mary O’Connell. Michael Burns finished one vote ahead of Dawn Thomas – 222 to 221. Both candidates will now face each other in the general election. With 46 votes, Bernard Fitzgerald-Rosenblum finished third, and was eliminated from contention.

Total turnout in Holyoke was 13.8%, while turnout in Westfield was 12%.