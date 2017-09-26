Morse, Ferreira moving on to general election in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse was the top vote-getter in Tuesday’s preliminary election, outpolling former city councilor Jason Ferreira, and challengers Michael Thomas Siciliano and Paul Bowes.

With all 14 precincts reporting, Morse received 1,994 votes, or 58%, to Ferreira’s 996 votes, or 29%. Both men will advance to the general election on November 7.

Siciliano finished in third place, with 338 votes, or 10%, and Bowes came in fourth with 120 votes, or 3%.

Morse came out on top in 13 of the city’s 14 precincts, with Ferreira edging out the mayor in Ward 3 Precinct B.

Voters in Holyoke’s Ward 3 narrowed the number of candidates for the November election. Incumbent Councilor David Bartley finished first, with 54% of the vote. Darlene Elias edged out Anne Thalheimer for the second spot on the general election ballot, with 24% of the vote to Thalheimer’s 22%.

In Westfield, voters narrowed-down the three candidate field to replace retiring Councilor Mary O’Connell. Michael Burns finished one vote ahead of Dawn Thomas – 222 to 221. Both candidates will now face each other in the general election. With 46 votes, Bernard Fitzgerald-Rosenblum finished third, and was eliminated from contention.

Total turnout in Holyoke was 13.8%, while turnout in Westfield was 12%.