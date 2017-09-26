Man accused of sexually abusing two children at a NY McDonald’s

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a man they say had sexual contact with two children aged 5 and 7 years old at a Watervliet McDonald’s.

The incident took place on August 26.

Police arrested Kelley Tremblay, 58, at his residence in Brunswick. He was charged with predatory sexual assault and two counts of first-degree sex abuse.

He was remanded to Albany County Jail in lieu of bail.

Tremblay is also facing charges from an incident where police say he had sexual contact with a 7-year-old child in Grafton. In that incident, he’s facing first-degree sex abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

He is also being held without bail on those charges.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact New York State Police at (518)-279-4427 or the Watervliet Police Department at (518)-270-3891.