Low voter turnout in Westfield’s Ward 4 preliminary election

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Voter turnout was slim in Westfield’s Ward 4 on Tuesday.

The preliminary election for ward councilor saw only about 12 percent voter turnout, or a couple of hundred voters out of more than a thousand.

The citywide election takes place on November 7, but one Westfield resident said it’s important to cast your ballot no matter what type of town election it is.

“It’s still a primary,” Lisa Burns, of Westfield, told 22News. “They should still vote for their choice, their candidate of choice, who they want to represent them. So yes, everybody should vote. No matter primary, general. It’s your right as an American. You need to vote.”

The preliminary vote was just for residents in Ward 4.

Westfield residents will be voting for all municipal positions in the election on November 7.