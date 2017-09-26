Lake Ontario Flooding

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state lawmakers are planning to hold a hearing on recent flooding along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River.

The state Senate announced the hearing on Monday. It will be held Oct. 10 in the community of Mexico in Oswego County.

The spring and summer floods damaged homes and businesses, eroded shoreline and hurt the area’s tourism economy at a critical time.

Many upstate officials and lakefront property owners blame the flooding on the International Joint Commission, the U.S.-Canadian panel that controls the outflow of water from Lake Ontario. The commission says heavy rain was to blame.

Republican state Sen. Tom O’Mara says the hearing is intended to help residents and officials alike understand the factors that caused the flood, and ways officials can prevent future problems.