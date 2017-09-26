Health Care Bill – All but dead

(NBC News) – With just four days till a critical deadline, the effort to repeal and replace Obamacare is all but dead this morning after one more republican announced she won’t support it.

Maine Senator Susan Collins is the 3rd republican to say no to her party’s replacement for the affordable care act. “I have to do what I think is right for people of Maine and the people of this country,” said Senator Susan Collins, (R) Maine.

She joins John McCain and Rand Paul. With three republicans against it, this last-ditch effort to repeal Obamacare goes nowhere.

It’s unclear now if republicans will even bring it up for a vote.

Lindsey Graham – one of the senators who wrote the bill said in a CNN debate last night it’s not over. “We’re going to press on, and it’s ok to vote. It’s ok to fall short,” said the Senator from South Carolina.

Vice President Pence, not giving up at an Alabama political rally last night. “President Trump and I are undeterred,” said the Vice President.

Overnight President Trump tweeted video of Senator John McCain repeatedly promising to repeal Obamacare. “My oh my has he changed,” the president tweeted.

What hasn’t changed: fierce opposition from people who fear losing coverage. Nearly 200 arrested at the capitol Monday. “It’s a death sentence,” declared one protester.

“People across the country are saying, resoundingly, not just “no” but “hell no,” said Senator Mark Warner, (D) Virginia.

The Congressional Budget Office predicts millions would lose coverage. “If all we are doing is shifting the money but keeping the system, I don’t know that we have fundamentally changed anything,” said Senator Rand Paul, (R) Kentucky.

Changing health care – still up in the air – with a deadline in 4 days.

That’s Saturday – when the threshold to repeal goes up from 51 to 60 votes.