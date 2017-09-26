Greenfield police warning about counterfeit bills

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Counterfeit money has become a problem in Greenfield, where police are dealing with multiple reports of people passing phony bills at businesses in town.

Greenfield Police Det. Sergeant Daniel McCarthy says that the department has received at least three reports per week of counterfeit bills being passed to merchants and bank tellers.

The bills that have been used recently come in all denominations, but contain Asian lettering.

If you have questions or information, you are asked to call Det. Sgt. McCarthy at (413) 773-5411 ext. 1305.

