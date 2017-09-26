FBI statistics show crime decreasing in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crime has dropped dramatically in the city of Springfield over the past decade, according to new numbers from the FBI.

The FBI statistics took a look at “part one” crime, which includes violent crimes such as murder, rape, and aggravated assault, as well as property crimes, such as burglary, arson, and motor vehicle theft.

The report found that overall crime dropped 32% between 2014 (when Commissioner John Barbieri took over) and 2016. During that same time period, property crime declined 40%. Violent crime dropped 4.16% between 2015 and 2016.

The statistics show an even more dramatic drop since 2003, with property crime decreased by more than half, and violent crime down by nearly half during that time.

For instance, in 2003, there were 2,914 violent crimes and 11,628 property crimes reported in the city. In 2016, the number of reported violent crimes dropped to 1,588 and reported property crimes decreased to 5,073.

“The FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program shows the Springfield Police Department’s strategies are working, and the City of Springfield is making strides in combating crime in our urban neighborhoods,” Barbieri said in a statement sent to 22News.

Department spokesperson Ryan Walsh cites the C3 policing initiative, which has focused on the North End, Mason Square, South End, and Forest Park neighborhoods, as being particularly successful in cutting down on crime. The city has expanded the C3 initiative since 2015.

The decline in crime in Springfield comes as violent crime has actually increased nationwide since 2014.