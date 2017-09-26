DA: Husband charged with killing elementary school teacher

REVERE, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say the husband of a Massachusetts elementary school teacher who was found dead in their home last weekend has been charged with killing her.

The Suffolk district attorney’s office says 29-year-old Andrew MacCormack was arrested Tuesday in Revere on a murder charge in connection with the death of 30-year-old Vanessa MacCormack.

Her body was found Saturday afternoon at the Revere home. The medical examiner’s office has found that she suffered blunt force injury to the head, sharp force injuries to the neck and asphyxiation.

Authorities say evidence suggests the killing was “a crime of domestic violence.”

Vanessa MacCormack was a teacher at Connery Elementary School in Lynn.

Andrew MacCormack is set to be arraigned Wednesday in Chelsea District Court. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has an attorney.