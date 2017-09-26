Cop saves bridge jumper

(KCRA) A Sacramento, California police lieutenant is being credited with potentially saving the life of a women in distress.

The incident captured on the officer’s body camera took place about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.

According to public information officer Sgt. Bryce Heinlein, the officer was responding to a call about a woman standing on the Highway 160 bridge near Northgate Boulevard overlooking the American River.

As the officer arrives on scene, he quickly gets out of his car and makes his way around the police SUV.

Over the course of two minutes, he repeatedly asks the woman if she’s OK.

“What are you doing, dear?” he asks. “What’s going on, dear?”

Then, she climbs over the ledge, which Heinlein described as only two inches wide.

“Hold on, dear. Don’t do that. Don’t do that,” the lieutenant said. “Get on this side. Don’t do it. What’s wrong, honey? What’s wrong?”

