Connecticut troopers fired after kidnapping, assault charges

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two Connecticut state troopers have been fired after being arrested and charged with beating a man in Wethersfield while off-duty back in February.

According to officials, police were made aware of the alleged assault involving Troopers Xavier Cruz and Rupert Laird on Feb. 18 by a nurse at the hospital where the victim was treated.

The victim allegedly touched Trooper Laird’s girlfriend inappropriately after a night of partying while they were at the home of Trooper Cruz. The victim then stated Trooper Laid showed up to the residence and threatened the victim with a handgun.

Original Story: 2 Connecticut troopers charged with kidnapping, assault

Trooper Laird then allegedly beat the victim severely in the basement of the Wethersfield home.

Connecticut State Police confirmed to News 8 that Trooper Cruz was terminated on Sept. 11 and that Trooper Laird was terminated on Sept. 12.