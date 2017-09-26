Committee to hold hearing on aid-in-dying bill

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts lawmakers are considering the question of physician-assisted death once more. The Committee on Public Health will hear testimony Tuesday on legislation to permit terminally-ill patients to make a voluntary request to physicians for life-ending medication. The medication would be self-administered by the terminally-ill patient.

The bills, filed by two Democratic state lawmakers, list various conditions that need to be met before such medication could be prescribed.

Massachusetts voters rejected a similar proposal, which appeared as a ballot question in 2012.

At least six states, plus the District of Columbia, have similar laws.