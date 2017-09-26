Cities receiving money to upgrade to LED streetlights

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito Administration has given out more grants for towns and cities in Massachusetts. Forty different communities have been given grants to help convert traditional streetlights to LED lights.

Five of the communities receiving grants- Erving, Pittsfield, Sunderland, Ware, and Williamsburg -are in western Massachusetts.

LED streetlights are more energy-efficient and longer-lasting than other common street lights. Chicopee has already converted most of their streetlights to LED lights. James Lisowski, assistant general manager for Chicopee Electric Light, told 22News that they are seeing benefits, not only in money, but also in maintenance.

“It will benefit is in the long run. The typical light we’ll have to visit every five to seven years. With an LED, hopefully we’ll be able to visit it every 20 years,” Lisowski said.

Converting streetlights to LED will help use up to 60% less energy than standard lights. LED lights also help reduce light pollution and improve visibility.