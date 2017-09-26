Cannabis Control Commission looking for executive director

BOSTON (WWLP) – The board regulating Massachusetts’ marijuana industry held a public meeting in Boston Tuesday.

The Cannabis Control Commission has a long way to go to meet deadlines set out by the state’s marijuana law. They are starting by hiring an executive director and allowing the public to have their voices heard on regulations.

The executive director will guide internal operations and chair the Cannabis Advisory Board. Anyone can apply for this position, but they must have a bachelor’s degree, and at least five years of supervisory experience.

The Commission has until mid-March to set regulations, guidelines, and protocol for issuing licenses.

Although Massachusetts and Nevada voters legalized recreational marijuana in November, Nevada’s pot shops are already open.

“They hit their deadlines, but they had no products on the shelves in the stores, so we’re going to hit the deadlines, and we’re going to do it right,” Cannabis Control Commission Chair Steven Hoffman said.

The Commission plans to hold statewide public listening sessions to allow the public to share their ideas for regulations. They will accept applications for executive director until October 3.