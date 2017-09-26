Boston Mayor Walsh heading to November runoff

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is heading to a November runoff as he seeks re-election to a second four-year term.

Walsh will face off against the second highest vote-getter in Tuesday’s preliminary election — City Councilor Tito Jackson, retired police officer Robert Cappucci or Joseph Wiley, a health care worker.

The final election is Nov. 7.

There was lukewarm voter interest in Tuesday’s contest.

Elsewhere in Massachusetts, voters in Framingham were going to the polls for the first time since residents of New England’s largest town opted to become a city. Voters will narrow from seven down to two the field of candidates seeking to become Framingham’s first mayor.

In Lawrence, five candidates including former Mayor William Lantigua are challenging incumbent Mayor Daniel Rivera, with two advancing to November.

