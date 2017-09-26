Big cool down is headed our way

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Mid-summer weather continued Tuesday during the first full week of fall.

For the past few days, the weather pattern has been cool for the western United States and hot in the East. This pattern starts to break down as we head into the end of the week.

On Wednesday, the heat moves east, but remains over us in western Massachusetts as cooler air arrives into the western Great Lakes. The leading edge of this cooler air is known as a cold front. That cold front moves into western Massachusetts Wednesday night, bringing a drop in temperatures and humidity by Thursday, and even cooler air to end the week and into parts of the weekend.

This will bring temperatures to near- if not below- average for a little while.