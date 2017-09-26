AG Healey suing JD Byrider dealerships for “predatory sales and loan practices”

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State Attorney General Maura Healey announced on Tuesday she has sued a chain of auto dealerships for what she calls “predatory sales and loan practices.”

The AG is suing four J.D. Byrider locations in Massachusetts, including one on Boston Road in Springfield for their selling practices.

The AG accused the auto dealerships of selling defective vehicles using high cost loans.

The AG’s office is alleging that the company sells cars that are sometimes inoperable, and that “more than half of JD Byrider’s deals fail or end in repossession.”

The AG’s office said these loan practices cause serious and long lasting harm on consumer’s finances.

JD Byrider did not return 22News request for comment.