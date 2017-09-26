After setback, Greenfield seeks to move forward with public Wi-Fi

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The State has given Greenfield guidance into its accounting practices for GCET, one week after the mayor fired the company’s general manager.

GCET is the company behind Greenfield’s public wi-fi, which provides low-cost, high-speed internet across town.

Subscribers connect to antennas mounted on utility poles.

“To me, with the GCET, I think its a good idea,” John Parks told 22News. “I wish it would come to Millers [Falls] because it’s cheaper than Comcast.”

The state’s Department of Revenue clarified that the Department of Public Utilities does not have regulatory oversight over GCET.

The town also plans to create a resource team that’ll offer business expertise to GCET.