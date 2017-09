SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield welcomed three new firefighters to the department on Tuesday.

Nicholas Diaz, Alexander Vazques, and Jeffrey Zalewski are recent graduates from the Mass Fire Academy, and were officially sworn in during a badge pinning ceremony at Springfield Fire Department Headquarters.

Four current firefighters who have been promoted to lieutenant were also pinned during the ceremony. They are: Shawn Connery, Jeff DeGrey, Michael Pereira, and Miguel Rivera.