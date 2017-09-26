1 wounded in Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is in the hospital following a shooting in East Springfield early Tuesday afternoon.

Springfield police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News that police were called to the area of Baldwin Street at around 1:30 P.M. He said that it is not immediately clear that is where the shooting took place, however.

Walsh said that the victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center in a private car. Additional information about the victim was not immediately available.

22News is covering this story, and will update you as new information is received.