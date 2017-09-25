What kind of items do people lose at The Big E?

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E attracts big crowds, which creates the need for a “big” lost and found.

22News was there for the lost and found Friday, where there were drawers filled with things like credit cards, cell phones, license, and sunglasses. There were also some fairly unique items, however.

“A couple of years ago, we actually had the zip-out window of a Jeep. Someone lost it in the parking lot. We’ve had hearing aids, we have had dentures, we have had all kinds of stuff. We’ve got canes, we’ve got our lineup of baby shoes out in the front window,” said Teresa Williams of the Big E Lost and Found.

Eastern States Exposition is open year round, not just for the fair. So that means if you think you lost something, you can actually still try to find it after the fair ends. You will, however, have to describe the item you lost to prove that it is actually yours.