West Springfield and Agawam residents take advantage of Big E traffic

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some West Springfield and Agawam residents turn Big E traffic into a lucrative business opportunity every year.

People who live near the fairgrounds turn their yards into parking lots. Saturdays Big E attendance broke a record with nearly 172,000 people.

Big E neighbors told 22News they charge anywhere from five to $20 dollars, depending on demand.

Ralph Dowers said he can take in nearly $2,000 letting cars park in his yard for the 17-day run of the fair.

But he can’t always count on making that much, “You never know. It’s always different. If it rains for a week, it’s bad. You can’t nothings for sure”.

Residents said they charge top dollar for parking during the fair’s second weekend, which is usually the busiest.