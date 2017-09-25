“Waltz of the Snowflakes” to be the theme of City of Bright Nights Ball

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Spirit of Springfield announced the theme of this year’s City of Bright Nights Ball: “The Waltz of the Snowflakes.”

The yearly fundraiser will be held at the Sheraton Springfield on November 11.

The co-chairs for this year’s event are Anthony Gleason, II and David Johndrow of Gleason Johndrow Landscaping. Gleason told 22News that they are so happy to be working with Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt and others on this event.

“To be involved in this event is especially meaningful to our company. We’ve worked with the city for a few years, we worked with Judy for a few years, and we’re just very happy and honored to be part of it,” Gleason said.

For $500 per couple, attendees will get a night of food, dancing, and socializing. The fundraiser raises money for Spirit of Springfield events, including the World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast and Bright Nights at Forest Park.