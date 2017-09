(CNN) – A 23-year-old man is facing charges after a dangerous train-surfing stunt was caught on camera in Perth, Australia. Shocked drivers recorded the man clinging to the outside of a speeding train.

He was standing on a narrow ledge with nothing but a windshield wiper to hang onto. The ride lasted four minuted, with the train reaching speeds of nearly 70MPH.

According to the Australian Public Transport Authority, the man was arrested at the next stop and faces a trespassing charge.