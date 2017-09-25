“The Voice” Returns

(NBC) A new season of “The Voice” gets underway tonight, with new coach Jennifer Hudson joining Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Miley Cyrus.

Hudson is not exactly a rookie.

She was the winning coach on Great Britain’s version of the “The Voice” last spring.

“I’m passionate about it, because we’re holding people’s dreams and their destinies in our hands, you know what I mean?” she says.

Hudson should know. Her own stardom began more than a decade ago on “American Idol.”

“The Voice” premieres tonight at 8pm on 22News.

