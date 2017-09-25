“The Brave” makes its debut

(NBC) An elite military team working undercover around the world provides the basis for the new drama “The Brave.”

Mike Vogel plays Captain Adam Dalton, the leader of a Special Ops squad that’s a mashup of military branches.

“We pull from the best of Devru and Seal Team 6, the best of Delta Force. The best of Marsoc, the CIA and

we put these teams together,” he explains.

Dalton’s team works hand in hand with DIA analysts in Washington, guided by Anne Heche’s character, Hannah Archer. They use the world’s most advanced

surveillance technology.

Purple Heart recipient and former Navy SEAL Mikal Vega serves as a consultant on the series.

“The Brave” premieres Monday at 10pm, following the season premiere of “The Voice.”

