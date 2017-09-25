The Big E 2017 – September 25th

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Mass Appeal continues to broadcast live from The Big E! Today we had the pleasure of being entertained by Jimmy Beucke and The Big E Mardi Gras Band all show long! We also talked to celebrity impersonators “Danny DeVito” and “Don Rickles”, learned about the 4-H Beef program from Mike Gauvin on the 4-H Beef Committee, and Evan Syme, a 4-H Beef program participant, and got a behind the scenes look at how the famous butter sculpture is made from sculptors Jim Victor and Marie Pelton.

