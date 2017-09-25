Students attending classes in hot schools

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts students sat in hot classrooms during Monday’s record-breaking heat. Temperatures hit 91 degrees in western Massachusetts, breaking the previous record from 2007.

At the Bellamy Middle School in Chicopee, some of the rooms are air conditioned, but most are not. Bellamy Assistant Principal Dan Phelan told 22News about the steps that they take to keep students from overheating. That includes everything from putting fans in the classrooms to turning the lights off. In some cases, teachers will even switch their classrooms to a cooler part of the school.

“There are a few rooms that do have air conditioning. We try to utilize those as much as possible, in addition to the rooms that are just cooler than the other rooms, just based on where they’re located. Sometimes, teachers use those rooms, and bring whiteboards and other instructional materials there to hold their whole class there,” Phelan said.

Students still do go outside for recess on hot days like Monday, but the school makes sure not to keep them outside for too long.