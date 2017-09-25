Springfield police looking for “person of interest” in shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are hoping you can help them identify a “person of interest” in a shooting that took place in the city’s Maple High-Six Corners neighborhood nearly two months ago.

Springfield police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News that the man, whose image was captured on surveillance footage, had been seen at Carregan’s Lounge on Avon Place on the morning of August 25, which is when the shooting occurred.

In that incident, the victim had been shot three times, near the intersection of Maple Street and Avon Place. The victim survived, but at the time, Lt. Jessica Henderson told 22News said the victim was not cooperating with police.

If you can identify the person of interest, you are asked to call the Springfield Police Major Crimes Unit at (413) 787-6355, or you can anonymously “text a tip” by texting the word “SOLVE” and your message to CRIMES (274637).