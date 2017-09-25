Search for missing woman in woods of Suffield, Connecticut

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) –Connecticut State Police, Suffield Police, and Windsor Police are searching a heavily wooded area for a missing 57 year-old woman.

Suffield Police Capt. Christopher McKee told 22News that a car belonging to Karen Leonard of Windsor was found parked at Sunrise Park in West Suffield Sunday night. Leonard had been reported missing to the Windsor Police Department, and a Silver Alert was issued for her.

During the overnight hours, police dogs from the Connecticut State Police searched the area of the park. A state police helicopter has been sent up to aid in the search Monday morning.

Police have shut down a section of Mountain Road (Route 168) in the area of the park while the search continues, and they are advising people to avoid the area.

Leonard is described as a white woman, about 5’6″ tall and weighing about 150 pounds. She has red or auburn hair and brown eyes. If you have seen her, or have any information on where she might be, call Windsor Police at (860) 688-5273 or Suffield Police at (860) 668-3870.