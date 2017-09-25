Recycling programs to benefit from state funding

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The state is providing more than $2 million to maximize recycling and waste reduction programs in Massachusetts.

Some 238 Massachusetts communities, including Northampton, are receiving this state funding. The grant money was awarded through the MassDEP’s Sustainable Materials Recovery Program. The goal is to help towns reduce greenhouse gas emissions, conserve natural resources, and save money.

Communities will be able to purchase new recycling bins and fund public education and outreach programs.

“I really don’t see too many people recycle anymore, but it really saves the environment. It’s healthier- especially, I have a kid with asthma, to breathe,” Theresa Cuellan of South Hadley said.

Northampton DPW Waste Reduction Coordinator Susan Waite told 22News that the grant helps them fund some of their community outreach events, such as a city-wide postcard with information on reducing waste.

Other grant recipients include Belchertown, South Hadley, Granby, and Goshen.