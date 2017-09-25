Recent heat has more people watering their lawns

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The calendar says fall but its feeling more like the middle of summer. 22News is working for you with how this heat could be affecting your lawn.

Fall started Friday but since then it’s felt much more like the middle of summer. Temperatures jumped 20 degrees above average and broke high temperatures both Sunday and Monday, getting up to 91 degrees. And the unusual fall heat is forecast to continue over the next couple of days.

The heat has been drying out a lot of our landscape, and that could become an issue.The heat could affect fall foliage it could stress out the trees and the trees will begin to lose their leaves

G&H Landscaping told 22News all you can do now to save your lawn is water it. It’s so hot, the heat is stressing the grass as if it were July. Watering your lawn is even more important if you’re putting down seed for the Fall.

Gary Courchesne, G&H Landscaping told 22News, “Water the seed because that takes priority, couple times, light watering, couple times a day and than once or twice a week heavy watering to water the existing turf that’s there.”

If you have a sprinkler system 45 minutes per section will work every other day. Most sprinkler systems don’t get turned off until early October, which allows for another 2 weeks of good growing.