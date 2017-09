Uxbridge, Mass. (WPRI) – Police are on the lookout for suspects after several puppies were found in a river Sunday.

A kayaker spotted the six puppies tied up in a grain bag after they had apparently been dumped by River Road.

Uxbridge Animal Control took the puppies into custody and they say the animals are expected to survive.

Once recovered, the puppies will be put up for adoption.

Anyone with information about who may have dumped the puppies is encouraged to contact Uxbridge Police.