One person has died after being hit by vehicle in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person has died after two children were hit by a vehicle in Springfield’s Pine Point neighborhood Sunday night.

Springfield Police Captain Richard LaBelle told 22News Monday, that one person has died from their injuries, and that a 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the crash.

The accident happened around 7:15 p.m. in the area of 81 Breckwood Boulevard.

Police tape was put up to keep the area secure. Springfield Police Department Spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News that the other child was injured, but is expected to recover.