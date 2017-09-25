MGM Springfield begins the hiring process

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re looking for a job you might soon be in luck. 22news discovered the positions MGM Springfield is currently looking to fill.

We’re just under one year from the MGM Springfield Casino opening, but on Monday they announced they are starting the hiring process.

They’re currently looking to fill 250 of the 3,000 jobs they’ve promised to create in Springfield.

Brian McGrath of East Longmeadow told 22News, “I think that’s terrific for the area, what a boom that’s going to be. We need that. I think a lot of people drive right up 91 and that’s going to be a stopping point for all of Springfield, not just there. Restaurants everything it’s all going to get business out of that.’

MGM posted more than 250 job descriptions for dealers, bartenders, and customer service personnel. There are also other jobs not usually associated with a casino like a butcher, tailor, or locksmiths.

Justin Enriquez, from West Springfield, said, “I think it’s great for the community to get more people out there, everyone wants to work so if this opens up more opportunities for everybody. We’re going to have a happier community, that’s never a bad thing around here.”

MGM’s goal is to hire 90 percent of its workforce from western Massachusetts and will pay an average of $40,000 a year plus benefits.