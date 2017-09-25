Local leaders coming together to support relief efforts in Puerto Rico

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State representative Carlos Gonzalez and other local leaders helped organize “Western Massachusettss United for Puerto Rico,” a coalition to help those devastated by the hurricane.

The city of Springfield announced several collection sites throughout the city including city hall, where people can drop off donation items to send to the island.

“I do think it’s good, that’s what we’re here for to help one another,” Sprinfield resident Dorothy Mcintire told 22News. “It’s terrible, my heart goes out to them.”

Here are the sites where you can donate:

HOLYOKE

Nueva Esperanza, 401 Main St. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. daily 413- 437-7666

* Volunteers needed to sort and package items at this location

SPRINGFIELD

North End Funeral Home, 130 Carew St. Sept. 29, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. & Sept. 30, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Greenleaf Community Center, 1188 Parker St., 413- 787-6448, Open Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Brightwood Library, 359 Plainfield St., 413- 263-6805, Open Mon., Wed. 1- 5 p.m.; Tues., Thurs. 1-8 p.m.; Fri. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Indian Orchard Community Center, 111 Main St., Indian Orchard, 413- 543-3930, Open Mon., Tues. 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Mason Square Library, 765 State St., 413-263-6853, Open Mon., Tues. 1 p.m.-5 p.m.; Wed. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thurs. 1 -8 p.m.; Fri. 1-5 p.m.

Springfield Election Office, 36 Court Street, City Hall, Room 8, Mon-Fri 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Richard E. Neal Operation Center, 70 Tapley St., 413- 787-6020, Open Mon-Fri. 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.