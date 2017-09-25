Local American Legion Post protests NFL in response to national anthem boycott

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some stood, some kneeled, and others didn’t leave the locker room.

NFL players stood on the sidelines Sunday to boycott the National Anthem, a protest that began last year over racial injustice, and continued this weekend after comments made by the president.

Now, an American Legion Post in western Massachusetts is protesting the NFL.

Margaret Blair works for American Legion Post 277 in Springfield. “They fought for the land our football stadiums are built on. If you have a statement to make, you shouldn’t be making it with our anthem, or our flag,” she said.

Sunday’s league-wide protest followed President Trump’s suggestion that team owners should fire or suspend players who kneel during the national anthem.

Blair said all of the players who kneel during the National Anthem are disrespecting their country, and all of the men and women who have fought for it, but not everyone agrees.

Chris Johnson of New York told 22News, those players are just exercising their right to protest. “It is a form of free speech that they have the right to do if they feel they need to bring attention to a certain subject.”

Blair said they’ve already had a few other Massachusetts American Legion posts joining their protest, including Gloucester.