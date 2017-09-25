Kyle Busch wins at New Hampshire; Joe Gibbs Racing sweeps both races

LOUDON, N.H. (WWLP) – Kyle Busch and Joe Gibbs Racing continue to have their success at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Busch will advance to the next round of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs as he won the ISM Connect 300 on Sunday. Kyle Larson and Matt Kenseth finished second and third.

During Pre-Race Ceremonies on Sunday, there was a moment of silence for Ted Christopher and during the National Anthem, the 104th Fighter Wing from the Barnes Air National Guard in Westfield did the flyover.

Martin Truex, Jr continued to dominate at New Hampshire as he would be involved in an incident close to the end of stage two. Truex, Jr started to rally back and would finish in 5th. Truex, Jr has already advanced in the next round of the playoffs with a win at Chicagoland Speedway. He took down the win in stage one and Kyle Busch won stage two and three.

The first stage did not have any cautions. Kyle Busch told 22News he was a little bit surprised there wasn’t a caution.

“A little bit yeah, but somewhat no. Like I said, this place can sometimes strung out a little bit, that you can’t necessarily count cautions and fortunately we were good enough today that we we’re right there with Martin (Truex, Jr). We were probably a couple lengths behind him. But it was not too pressing for us, and we weren’t in panic mode at all. So it was fine that we were going to the stage mark,” Busch said

The weather was warmer on Sunday compared to other fall races. Busch told 22News he couldn’t tell about the setup.

“I have no clue. I don’t pay attention to setup stuff. I just try to give good feedback and where the setups go. They can change a lot in six months, so I’m sure something was different about it today than what we were then. With the way our cars have been, we probably don’t change a whole lot but you’ve got keep up with changing tire conditions changing track conditions, and such.” Busch said.

New Hampshire Motor Speedway will be losing a Monster Energy Cup Series date, as they will only have the race in July of next season. The September race will be heading to Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The track, along with NASCAR, did make an announcement on Friday that they will have a 250 lap NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour event next September, along with the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and the first appearance in the U.S. by the NASCAR Pinty Series out of Canada.

Joe Gibbs, owner of Joe Gibbs Racing, told 22News they have always enjoyed coming to the Magic Mile.

“It’s huge for us coming to this part of America. It’s a big deal. It always has been. Yeah, we’d loved to have races here. We’d loved to have two races here. But we also know in our sport there is a lot going on. A lot of decisions have to be made and what’s best for our sport. I’m really not part of that. But I can say that we love coming to Loudon. Its been a great racetrack for a number of our drivers. Yeah you hate that, but I was thrilled today with the crowd and the way everybody seemed to be enjoying themselves.” Gibbs said.

It was a tough day for Dale Earnhardt, Jr. as it was final NASCAR appearance here in New England as a driver. He was involved in an accident close to the end of the stage two. He finished 34th, 11 laps down. Danica Patrick finished in 18th position.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is off to the Monster Mile at Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware as the race will be held next weekend.