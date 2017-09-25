Jet Stream explains 90-degree September weather

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Ninety-degree temperatures in September is quite out of the ordinary. At this time of year, we can often struggle to get out of the 60’s. However, we currently find ourselves in an unseasonably warm weather pattern.

Presently, the temperature contrast between the eastern half of the United States and the western half is incredible. The Jet Stream- an area of strong winds high in the sky that helps to guide storms and separate air masses- has taken a major plunge through the western half of the country.

We call the dip a “trough,” and it allows cooler air to drop-in; bringing a September chill, and even some reports of snow over the past week.

To the east, we have a “ridge,” where the jet stream is forced way north of us; allowing for a surge in heat from the south. It is no surprise, then, given this set-up, that our temperatures are about 20 degrees above average for this time of year.