WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News has teamed up with The Big E to collect donations for the Red Cross hurricane disaster relief efforts.

22News and members of the American Red cross are on the parade route at The Big E to raise money for those who have been affected by the hurricanes down south. We are using canisters to collect the donations given to us and every little bit helps.

If you are home and someone you know is at The Big E, have them head over to the parade route and make a donation. 22News will be collecting donations at The Big E during the parade for the remainder of The Big E.

People are being so generous with there donations so for those who have donated thank you so much, if you cant make it to The Big E, you can donate here as well: Hurricane Disaster Relief

You can also volunteer at the Red Cross and donate blood.

Hurricane Relief Donation Drive at The Big E