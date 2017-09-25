Four Springfield residents arrested on Fisheries violations

BOURNE, Mass. (WWLP)- Massachusetts Environmental Police arrested four males from Springfield for fisheries violations at The Taylor Point Marina in Bourne, Mass. on Sunday.

Son Nguyen, Hai Nguyen, Lam Nguyen, and Raymond Ung, of the greater Springfield area, were each arraigned at Falmouth District Court Monday.

At the Barracks the individuals received the following charges:

Failure to display catch upon demand; Possession of 23 Black Sea Bass during the closed season for Black Sea Bass Possession of 23 Black Sea Bass less than the legal size Possession of 5 Scup less than the legal size.



They were each fined $1000 and the fishing gear and coolers used in the to commit the violations were forfeited to the Commonwealth.