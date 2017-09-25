Explosives training going on at Westover Air Reserve Base

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you have heard or even felt some loud booms coming from the area of Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee, there is no reason to be concerned.

Explosives training is going on at the base Monday, and is expected to continue until 4:00 P.M.

Explosives training will be conducted on-base today until 4 p.m. — Westover ARB (@439Westover) September 25, 2017

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk says that they have received numerous calls about the blasts, and 22News also received reports of people hearing and feeling rumbling from the explosions.

Explosives training had also been scheduled to take place on base this past Friday.