Easthampton revitalizing their downtown

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP)- Easthampton’s downtown has restaurants, shops, apartments, and even a boardwalk.

But one woman told 22News its still not matching neighboring Northampton.

“It’s still a very nice place but not enough is happening,” said Laura Morgan of Florence.

Easthampton has been working to revitalize its downtown, which is a big contributor to the local economy. Businesses have been filling the empty store fronts on Union Street and on Cottage Street. These new businesses have been getting a lot of interest from Easthampton residents.

“Way more busy than we expected, said Trang Lee, Manager at Kisara Asian Bistro. “We don’t want them to feel disappointed on their first day coming here and we try our best to serve the food to the community around here”

“Just last week alone I did 3 ribbon cuttings,” said Easthampton Mayor, Karen Cadieux. “Diversity is key and having something for every person to come in and enjoy being here.”

Mayor Cadieux told 22News Easthampton’s single tax rate has been a big factor in attracting new businesses downtown. Easthampton is in the process of creating a new design for Union Street to make it more friendly for pedestrians bicyclists, and drivers.