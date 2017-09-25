Community leaders set up donation centers for Puerto Rico hurricane relief

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local community leaders have come together to form Western Massachusetts United for Puerto Rico.
For decades, Puerto Ricans have lived here in western Massachusetts, contributing to the culture, history and economy.
Community leaders have formed this coalition to provide assistance to local residents’ families that now have nothing as a result of Hurricane Maria.
“Whether it’s a dollar or 100 dollars those funds will go to Puerto Rico to assist those recovering and there’s such a great need, and were trying to avoid a humanitarian crisis,” said Massachusetts State Representative and local organizer, Carlos Gonzalez.
The Elections Office at Springfield City Hall, is one of the many locations in the area collecting donations until October 6th for Hurricane Maria victims.
Springfield elections commissioner Gladys Oyola told 22News they’re pleased with what’s been donated so far.
“We’re pretty much a drop off site for whatever people are willing to give,” said Oyola.
Most donations dropped off have been first aid items and for personal hygiene.
The Western Massachusetts United for Puerto Rico has also established an account at freedom Credit Union where donations can safely be made to Puerto Rico relief efforts.
The following locations are accepting donations from Monday, September 25th to Friday, October 6th:
- Richard E. Neal Operations Center (DPW Building), 70 Tapley Street
Hours: Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Greenleaf Community Center/Clodo Concepcion Community Center, 1188 Parker Street
Hours: Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Brightwood Library, 359 Plainfield Street
Hours: Monday 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., Tuesday 1:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., Thursday 1:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Indian Orchard Community Center, 111 Main Street, Indian Orchard
Hours: Monday and Tuesday only 9:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
- Mason Square Library, 765 State Street
Hours: Monday and Tuesday 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., Wednesday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Thursday 1:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and Friday 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Springfield Election Office, City Hall, 36 Court Street, Room 8
Hours: Monday – Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
The following items are needed by the people of Puerto Rico:
- Batteries
- Flashlights
- Survival water purifier tablets
- First aid kids
- Band-Aids
- Small tool kits
- Hygiene products
- Sewing kits
- Small fire extinguishers
- Manual can openers
- Wrenches
- Battery operated radios
- Garbage bags
- Dish soap/disinfectant
- Paper cups, paper plates and plastic utensils
- Latex gloves and work gloves
- Baby wipes (can be used to wash hands)
- Sterile eyewash
- Sunscreen
- Hand sanitizer
- Antibiotic ointment
- Adhesive tape
- Pre-packaged tarps