Car fire caused damage to multi-family house

INDIAN ORCHARD, Mass. (WWLP) – A fire that started in a car spread to the outside of a multi-family house in Springfield’s Indian Orchard neighborhood early Monday morning.

Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield fire commissioner, told 22News that firefighters were called to 57 Lyons Street shortly before 3:45 A.M. When they got there, they found a 2004 Nissan Maxima on fire, with the flames having spread to the rear porch and siding of the building.

Firefighters were able to prevent the flames from spreading to the interior of the building.

Everyone inside the three-family home was able to get out safely, and they have been allowed to return to their apartments.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire.