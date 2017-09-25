Car break suspect arrested in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP)- Northampton Police Officers were called to Masonic Street for a report of a male breaking into cars on Sunday.

The male was arrested and found to be in possession of stolen property linking him to a number of the recently reported car breaks.

The male is 20 years and old and is from New Bedford, MA.

So far he has been charged with:

Breaking and Entering to a Motor Vehicle (three counts)

Larceny Under $250 (three counts)

Receiving Stolen Property Under $250 (eight counts)

Carrying a Dangerous Weapon- brass knuckles

Assault and Battery on a Police Officer

Resisting Arrest

Disorderly Conduct

Possession of a Class A Substance, Subsequent Offense

Detectives are still investigating to determine where some of the property was stolen from and the individual may face additional charges.