Car break suspect arrested in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP)- Northampton Police Officers were called to Masonic Street for a report of a male breaking into cars on Sunday.
The male was arrested and found to be in possession of stolen property linking him to a number of the recently reported car breaks.
The male is 20 years and old and is from New Bedford, MA.
So far he has been charged with:
Breaking and Entering to a Motor Vehicle (three counts)
Larceny Under $250 (three counts)
Receiving Stolen Property Under $250 (eight counts)
Carrying a Dangerous Weapon- brass knuckles
Assault and Battery on a Police Officer
Resisting Arrest
Disorderly Conduct
Possession of a Class A Substance, Subsequent Offense
Detectives are still investigating to determine where some of the property was stolen from and the individual may face additional charges.