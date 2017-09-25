Black Vietnam Veterans Monument in Springfield vandalized

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Black Vietnam Veterans Monument at Springfield’s Mason Square has been vandalized.

Red berries from a nearby tree were crushed and smeared across certain words, staining the 50 year-old monument.

Springfield police are reviewing surveillance in the area to try and identify who was responsible. It is believed that the vandalism took place sometime at night over the weekend.

“To do that and to meticulously do that, calculated the way that it’s done, it’s a hate crime, as far as I am concerned,” Rep. Bud Williams (D-Springfield) said.

“It’s very sad that we live in an age where people disrespect each other and public things that honor people who gave their lives in wars,” Bill Myers of Holyoke said.

Myers said that his uncle was brought to tears when he saw the desecration.

The monument is eligible to become a local, state, and national historically-preserved property. It will be re-dedicated on Sunday, and will be cleaned soon.